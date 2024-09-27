Online registration for Dasara film fest

The registration can be done at at Grama One, Karnataka One, and Mysuru One centres. The cost of the passes is Rs 300 for senior citizens and students and Rs 500 for others. Kiosks will be opened at KSRTC bus stand, city bus stand, railway station, parking premises near Mysuru Zoo, and also on the premises of Yuva Sambrama programme, a press release said. Dasara film festival will be held from October 4 to 10.