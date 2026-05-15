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Only 30% Karnataka households cook with LPG, majority rely on firewood: Study

The study was conducted before the West Asia war disrupted energy supplies.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 22:39 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 22:39 IST
IndiaKarnatakaWest Asia

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