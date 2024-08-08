Only 5.59% questions raised in Karnataka Assembly were children-centric, says study

According to an analysis by the Karnataka Child Rights Observatory (KCRO), of the total 1,862 questions raised in the Legislative Assembly, only 104 were children-centric. In the Legislative Council, of the total 1,122 questions raised by 75 members, 76 questions, that is 6.77 per cent were regarding children and their issues.