Only 5.59% questions raised in Karnataka Assembly were children-centric, says study

Bengaluru: Only 5.59 per cent of the total questions raised by the lawmakers during the recent monsoon session of the Legislature were about children.
According to an analysis by the Karnataka Child Rights Observatory (KCRO), of the total 1,862 questions raised in the Legislative Assembly, only 104 were children-centric. In the Legislative Council, of the total 1,122 questions raised by 75 members, 76 questions, that is 6.77 per cent were regarding children and their issues.
Looking at the party-wise data, BJP members in the Legislative Assembly asked the highest questions related to children with 51, followed by Congress -- 39 and 11 by the JD(S).
“During the analysis, we have considered questions related to child development, safety and protection as children-centric,” said Nagasimha G Rao, director, Child Rights Trust.
Region-wise data reveals that Bengaluru city, which has the highest number of MLAs, contributed 140 questions, of which nine were children-centric. MLAs from Belagavi, who are 18 in number, have asked the highest number of questions with 198 and 13 among them were related to children.
There was zero contribution from representatives of a few districts, including Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Uttara Kannada, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar and Gadag.
