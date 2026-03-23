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'Only God can save Karnataka': Deve Gowda slams state govt, urges PM Modi to help revive industries

Deve Gowda added that he had advised his son to support Modi and the BJP.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 15:44 IST
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