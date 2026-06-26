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Homeindiakarnataka

Only those who donated for Ram Mandir has the right to question: BJP's C T Ravi

"Those who had opposed the temple construction and questioned the existence of Ram do not have that right," he said.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakaAyodhyaKarnataka PoliticsCT RaviRam Temple

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