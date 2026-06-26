Only those who donated for Ram Mandir has the right to question: BJP's C T Ravi

<p>Hassan: "Only those who had donated for the construction of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ram%20mandir">Ram Mandir </a>have the right to question the irregularities. Those who had opposed the temple construction and questioned the existence of Ram do not have that right," said BJP leader and Karnataka MLC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=CT%20ravi">C T Ravi</a>.</p><p>He was speaking to reporters in Alur of Hassan district on Friday. Reacting to a query on misuse and alleged theft of funds donated to Ram temple, he said, “Many come to the temple jatra. This includes devotees, those selling toys and even pickpockets. That doesn’t mean conducting a temple fair is wrong.”</p>.Ayodhya Ram mandir 'fund theft' row | Social media allegations to 8 arrested: A timeline of key events.<p>On KPCC president B K Hariprasad’s statement on RSS, Ravi said, “The tongue has no bones and can say anything. There is no use criticising the patriotic organisations. It will help only those who want to divide the country. By making statements against the RSS, Congress can get temporary benefits.”</p><p>On cross voting by BJP MLAs during the MLC elections, Ravi said that a report would be submitted on this to the state president soon.</p>