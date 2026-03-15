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'Operation Lotus at Bidadi resort; Congress Odisha MLAs offered Rs 5 cr each': D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC president, said the police had confiscated the cheques and would conduct a mahazar.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 20:36 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 20:36 IST
Karnataka NewsD K Shivakumar

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