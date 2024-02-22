Karnataka: Oppn puts Congress govt on the mat over another Kuvempu-related goof-up

The Congress government was embarrassed by another faux pas that emerged on Wednesday in the form of a notification that left out private schools from having to sing the state anthem, penned by poet laureate Kuvempu.
The Opposition BJP put the government on the mat by raising the issue in the Assembly, prompting Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadi and Law Minister H K Patil to admit that there was a mistake.
On February 1, the Department of Kannada and Culture issued a notification amending the 2004 order declaring Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujaate as the state anthem.
The amendment specified that the anthem must be sung at “all schools” and government departments, including state-owned undertakings.
But on February 16, another amended notification was issued changing “all schools” to “government schools, aided schools...”
Raking this up, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the government had left out “unaided schools” (private schools) from the mandate to sing the state anthem.
“Why does the government have this attitude towards Kuvempu? What madness is this? Don’t private schools come under the purview of the education department? The government must tender an apology,” Ashoka added.
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, former minister Araga Jnanendra and others slammed the Congress government.
Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi accepted that an error had occurred.
“The notification dated February 1 included all schools. Meanwhile, there’s a case before the High Court filed by one Kikkeri Krishnamurthy that the state anthem must be rendered in the tune composed by C Ashwath and not Mysore Ananthaswamy. The lawyer questioned the meaning of ‘all schools’. While specifying this, the words ‘private schools’ got left out,” Tangadagi said.
“The note sheet mentioned all schools, but it was left out in the notification. It was a printing mistake,” the minister added.
Tangadagi produced in the Assembly a fresh notification issued on Wednesday that specifically mentions that the state anthem must be sung in all schools - government, aided, unaided and private.
Patil, the law minister, said that strict action will be taken against officers responsible for the “mischief”.
This came just days after the Congress government faced flak over a senior IAS officer’s decision to modify a slogan attributed to Kuvempu and use it in state-run residential schools, which the opposition party dubbed as an “insult” to the poet laureate.
“I think this government faces a lot of anger from officials,” senior BJP lawmaker S Suresh Kumar quipped.