<p>Davangere: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy accused the state government of creating problems with regard to direct recruitment and internal reservation and said it has put job aspirants in trouble due to its opportunistic politics.</p><p>Addressing media persons, here on Friday, he said, the reservation rate has been increased to 56 per cent according to the population. There is a possibility of implementing the revised reservation without adding it to 9th schedule of the Constitution. The state government has completely failed to convince the court in this regard. The government should immediately apologise to people of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he demanded.</p><p>Referring to the past, he said, the Congress had promised to fill the vacant posts in various departments during the 2023 assembly elections. The decision taken by the state cabinet to fill 56,432 posts is just an eye-opening tactic. The Finance Department has given its approval but the people should be made aware of the delay, he demanded.</p><p>He further charged that the state government's treasury is completely empty. "They (Congress leaders) are trying to complete their term by wasting time in the name of guarantee schemes. Realising this, the youths staged massive protest in Dharwad demanding recruitment. The government, frightened by this, has suddenly announced a decision. There is no hope of justice for the youth due to this," he criticised.</p><p>He said around 2.84 lakh government posts are vacant in the state. It is ironic that most of the vacant posts are vacant in health and education departments.</p><p>Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi funds are being misused.</p><p>He also charged that the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has approved SC sub-classification bill 2025 hastily. The government has meted out injustice to the nomadic community.</p><p>Former MLA Basavaraj Naik, District BJP Unit President N Rajashekar, and spokesperson Kolenahalli BM Satish were present.</p>