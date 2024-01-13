Old Pension Scheme: 'Definite assurance' for 11k Karnataka govt staffers

Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association president C S Shadakshari has said that the association had received a “definite assurance” from the state government that the Old Pension Scheme would be implemented soon.
In a statement released on Friday, Shadakshari said that the Union government had issued a circular some time ago to the effect that employees who joined in April 2006 should be brought under the OPS . “At present, there are 11,366 such employees are in the state. Already some of the states have implemented the central government order and now our state government too has given us the definite assurance to implement it,” he said.