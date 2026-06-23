Orange alert issued in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada till June 27

<p>Karwar: An Orange alert has been declared in Uttara Kannada district till June 27 following a Meteorological Department forecast of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, said Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmi Priya.</p><p>Winds are expected to blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, with the possibility of widespread heavy rain.</p>.<p>The administration has advised the public to remain vigilant. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea, while people living along riverbanks have been asked to move to safer locations.</p>.<p>Residents of low-lying areas have also been urged to exercise caution as rainfall intensifies across the district.</p>