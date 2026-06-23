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Homeindiakarnataka

Orange alert issued in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada till June 27

Winds are expected to blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, with the possibility of widespread heavy rain.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:41 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 18:41 IST
Karnataka NewsUttara Kannadarainorange alert

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