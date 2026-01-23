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Homeindiakarnataka

Orange, red alert sounded for Dharwad district

For any emergency, citizens may contact the Dharwad deputy commissioner's office helpline: 0836-2445508 or 1077.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 19:51 IST
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Snehal R.
Snehal R.
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Published 08 June 2026, 19:51 IST
monsoonKarnatakaDharwadRed alert

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