Orange, red alert sounded for Dharwad district

<p>Dharwad: Orange and red alerts have been issued for the next three days in view of the possibility of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/monsoon-covers-entire-karnataka-as-imd-issues-red-alert-for-coastal-districts-4030824">heavy rains</a> and flooding in Dharwad district, particularly in the catchment areas of the Bennihalla and Tupparihalla streams.</p>.<p>According to the report of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-karnataka-news">Karnataka</a> State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the South West monsoon has entered the state and thus, Dharwad district is likely to receive heavy rain for the next three days. Therefore, Deputy Commissioner Snehal R, who is also the chairperson of Disaster Management Authority has asked the people to be cautious and stay safe.</p>.<p>Chairing a meeting of officials on Monday, she said that heavy rain may cause a rise in water level leading to floods. Therefore, people should avoid playing, swimming, or moving around near Bennihalla and Tupparihalla streams, low-lying urban areas, stone quarries, canals, farm ponds, overflowing drains, and other flood-prone locations, she said.</p>.<p>People should not attempt to cross submerged bridges or low-level culverts where water is flowing over the surface due to increased discharge in Bennihalla and Tupparihalla.</p>.Heavy rain forecast for coastal districts, north Karnataka.Rain exposes civic body’s shoddy infra in Ballari.<p>Caution is necessary as both humans and livestock may be swept away by strong currents. The public should also avoid going near streams, waterfalls, lakes, farm ponds, and other water bodies where water levels exceed danger marks, especially for taking selfies or photographs.</p>.<p>Parents should take special care of children, particularly in low-lying areas and flood-prone residential localities situated near water sources. During flood situations, people should avoid travelling across weakened bridges, open manholes hidden under floodwaters, and damaged roads, as strong currents can pose serious risks. Movement through floodwaters should be strictly avoided, she said.</p>.<p>People should not touch or go near electrical installations and structures submerged in water, damaged or fallen electric poles, or snapped power lines. Livestock should also not be tied to electric poles, she advised.</p>.<p>Emergency helpline</p>.<p>Continuous rainfall may weaken houses, compound walls, and other structures, increasing the risk of collapse. There is also a possibility of trees falling due to their weakened condition. As these situations may lead to loss of life and property, the public is urged to take all necessary safety precautions. For any emergency, citizens may contact the Dharwad deputy commissioner's office helpline: 0836-2445508 or 1077.</p>