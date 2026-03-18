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'Our Gods won’t move forward without these': Karnataka plans ban on DJs, item songs at cultural events

The issue was raised by Labour Minister Santosh Lad who sought a ban on DJs.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 08:01 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 08:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticseventsDJ

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