<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government is in favour of banning disc jockeys (DJ) who play blaring music and “item songs” at cultural events and religious processions, Kannada & Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi told the Assembly on Wednesday. </p><p>The issue was raised by Labour Minister Santosh Lad who sought a ban on DJs. </p><p>“In all jayantis, DJs have become a big problem. We must discuss this. In any jayanti, our Gods won’t move forward (in a procession) without a DJ and an item song. This is shameful. DJs and item songs won't do any good for culture,” Lad said. </p><p>Replying to this, Tangadagi said: “We will issue an order on this. A lot of problems are caused by DJs.” </p>.BJP, Congress members spar over 'loud Azaan from mosques' in Karnataka.<p>The minister also sought cooperation from the BJP to ban DJs. “If all of them (BJP) agree, we must ban DJs,” he said. </p><p>Shimoga BJP MLA SN Channabasappa, however, was not onboard with the idea. “They may not want [DJs], but we do. You should ban Azaan as per a Supreme Court order. Will you do it?” he said. Speaker UT Khader intervened and said the Supreme Court had fixed decibel levels. “All governments must follow that,” Khader said. </p><p>Senior BJP lawmaker S Suresh Kumar backed the plan to ban DJs. “I’ve seen people with a pacemaker in their hearts suffer from the sound of DJs. I’ve seen children close their ears. Even the police are helpless. We must seriously consider the sound pollution due to DJs,” Kumar said. </p><p>The discussion on DJs emerged from Channabasappa seeking government funds to organise Sahyadri Utvasa or Malnad Utsava regularly. BJP’s Janardhana Reddy also asked the government to restart the Anegundi Utsava in Koppal. </p><p>Tangadagi said all districts want their own utsavas, or festivals. “This has become a big problem for us,” he said. “An utsava must be tied to the history of a place. Dasara was confined to Mysuru, Madikeri and Chamarajanagar. Later, Shivamogga was added,” he said. </p><p>Khader felt every district should have its own utsava. “This encourages local cultures and traditions. Otherwise, our children will forget all that,” he said. </p><p>BJP’s V Sunil Kumar asked the government to come out with a policy to organise regular district-wise or regional utsavas. </p><p>IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the state should have year-long fests. “They mustn’t be only cultural events, but also create economic activities to help local artists,” he said. “We spend Rs 20 crore on a two-day festival. What about the remaining 363 days?”</p><p>Lad said utsavas costs crores because top singers are invited to perform. “Without singers and item songs, people won't come,” he said.</p>