The Tuesday Interview | ‘Our heritage is a patchwork quilt of everything we call home’

Alyia Phelps-Gardiner-Krumbiegel has an enviable task: ensuring that the legacy of her great-grandfather, botanist and town planner Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel, who developed Lalbagh, doesn’t fall prey to the depredations of modernity. She was devastated when Krumbiegel Hall, a colonial-era building inside Lalbagh where he held lectures, was razed in November 2017. Yet, she continues to advocate for the preservation of heritage structures in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other parts of Karnataka.

Alyia shares with DH’s Nina C George her thoughts on why the government should actively preserve heritage sites in Karnataka and across the country, the disappearing tree cover in cities, and how she wrote to the government to stop plans to revamp the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam on the lines of Disneyland in 2018. Excerpts: