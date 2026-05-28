Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Our land, our rights': Nagarahole adivasis stake claim to ancestral forest lands

The declaration comes a year after 52 families entered the Nagarahole forests to reclaim their ancestral rights over Karadikallu Attur Kolli.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsKarnatakalandForestland rightsForest Rights ActJamma land rightsAdivasi

Follow us on :

Follow Us