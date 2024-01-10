'Our own people must stop propaganda', CM Siddaramaiah laments

Underlining the need to win, Siddaramaiah said: "We have to win. It'll be a huge setback if he don't win after doing so much." Out of 28 seats, Siddaramaiah said the Congress must target winning 26. "The mood is in our favour."

Mocking the BJP, Siddaramaiah said: "The same people who ridiculed the Congress' guarantees are now saying Modi is the guarantee."

Siddaramaiah candidly admitted that little has been done to amplify the five guarantees. "I'm sorry to say this, but we haven't done enough to inform people about the guarantees. This is a fact," he said. "No government has rolled out programmes that have benefitted 4.30 crore citizens."

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, said it was decided to hold a state-level party workers meeting on January 21. Shivakumar said the Congress is drawing up an initiative titled Mane Manege Congress and more information on this will be finalised in the days to come. The government has also decided to issue identity cards to beneficiaries of guarantee schemes, he said, adding that the cards will be issued by the party workers.

On finalising tickets for the Lok Sabha polls, Shivakumar said reports received by the party on potential candidates are not satisfactory. "The AICC, CM and I are conducting a survey on selection of candidates," he said. "We don’t have much time and we have to start work on the constituencies. We need to demonstrate the same commitment that we gave during the previous election. Everyone has to keep the party's interests above their own," he said.