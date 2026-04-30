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Outsourced forest employees launch indefinite strike at BTR, demand salary payment

More than 4,000 outsourced employees have been serving at various places across the state, including wildlife and other departments.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsprotestKarnatakabandipur tiger reserveindefinite strike

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