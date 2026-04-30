<p>Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district: Members of the Daily Wage Outsourced Employees Association launched an indefinite strike, demanding the cancellation of outsourcing, payment of salaries by the Forest Department and other demands, at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bandipur-tiger-reserve-forest">Bandipur Tiger Reserve</a>, in Gundlupet, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chamarajanagar">Chamarajanagar</a> district, on Thursday. </p><p>More than 4,000 outsourced employees have been serving at various places across the state, including wildlife and other departments. The government, which had promised to fulfill many of their demands when the employees started protesting last November, has failed. The protest will not be withdrawn until the government gives it in writing, the protesters said.</p>.Karnataka should End job outsourcing by March 2028: Cabinet sub-committee.<p>Earlier, temporary employees were given salaries and benefits under the Welfare Development Act. In 2017, this was changed and given to agencies. Thus, the salaries are not paid regularly, they alleged. </p><p>A committee, which was formed earlier to fulfill their demands, is of no use. The department is planned for a one year contract and the demands of the employees should be fulfilled within that period. Senior officials will be held responsible if there are any disasters during summer, they said. </p><p>Outsourced employees from Uttara Kannada, Ballari, Shivamogga, Davangere, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Mysuru districts participated in the protest.</p>