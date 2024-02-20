Over 100 revenue officials' promotion order withdrawn in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: The district administration has withdrawn the order to promote over hundred staff members of revenue department due to the lapses in following the procedure. It has also published a new tentative list and called for fresh objections as per the direction of the revenue department principal secretary.
As many as 68 employees who were working as second division assistants and village development officers in the revenue department were promoted as first division assistants in May 2023. They were also given posting along with the benefits with retrospective effect from July 2021. The audit team, which studied the multiplace cases, has found that the details about departmental enquiry being faced by these employees and number of vacant posts were not considered while giving promotion.
In August 2023, the then deputy commissioner had promoted 33 group 'D' employees working in the revenue department in the district. But, he did not consider the seniority of the employees. Due to this, the government has issued the direction to the present deputy commissioner Fouzia Taranum to withdraw the promotion and prepare a fresh list by correcting the lapses.
"We have withdrawn the promotion order of over one hundred government employees passed last year due to the lapses. Now, we have published a fresh list based on their seniority and the final list will be prepared soon after getting objections. It is a sensitive matter as steps should be taken to motivate the staff to work in the Lok Sabha elections which is round the corner", a senior officer told DH.