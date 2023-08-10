Over 10,000 from Karnataka surrendered passports issued by Government of India

Over 10,000 people from Karnataka surrendered their passports, issued by the Government of India, between 2014 and 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Altogether 225,620 people renounced their citizenship of India in 2022, registering a steep rise from 129,328 in 2014 when Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister after the Congress-led United Progressive alliance was voted out of power making way for a BJP-led government.