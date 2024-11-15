Home
india

'Over 10,800 liquor shops to down shutters on Nov 20 bandh': Karnataka Wine Merchants Federation

he liquor shop owners have called for a bandh to protest against the 'corruption in the Excise Department of Karnataka'.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 22:27 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 22:27 IST
