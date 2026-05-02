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Over 1K borewells go dry, 652 villages grapple with acute water shortage in Karnataka

The state has more than 1.23 lakh borewells. Those in Raichur and Shivamogga districts are among the worst affected.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 22:38 IST
Karnataka Newswater shortageborewell

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