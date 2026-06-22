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Homeindiakarnataka

Over 2.3K child and adolescent labourers rescued in Karnataka in four years

Experts also pointed to the poor conviction rate as a reason for the continued prevalence of child and adolescent labour.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 00:18 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 00:18 IST
Karnataka NewsChild labour

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