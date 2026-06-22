Over 2.3K child and adolescent labourers rescued in Karnataka in four years

<p>Hubballi: At least 2,325 children and adolescents working in hazardous environments were rescued in Karnataka over the last four years.</p>.<p>Of the total rescued, 590 were children and 1,735 were adolescents. The Labour Department registered 1,572 cases of violations, of which 837 are under prosecution. However, only 89 cases resulted in convictions during this period. The department has imposed fines totalling Rs 41.57 lakh on violators.</p>.<p>Child rights activists, however, say the official figures provided by the Labour Department are only the tip of the iceberg, as a large number of cases go undetected. Most violations occur in rural and semi-urban areas, where mechanisms to prevent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/child-labour">child labour</a> remain weak.</p>.Telangana caste survey: 89,000 child labourers exist in state, mostly from SC and ST.<p>The Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act prohibits children from working in hazardous environments. Although a 2016 amendment permits adolescents (aged 14 to 18) to work in non-hazardous occupations under certain conditions, experts say that violations remain widespread. In both urban and rural areas, teenagers are often forced into labour-intensive activities.</p>.<p>"The Act clearly states that adolescents can work only in non-hazardous environments and without affecting their education. However, school dropout boys and girls are often forced to undertake physically demanding work in the farms of ‘relatives’ (landlords)," said Vasudeva Sharma, Executive Director of Child Rights Trust.</p>.<p>He added that a majority of child and adolescent labourers rescued from major cities are migrants from northern and northeastern states.</p>.<p>Sharma blamed the lack of coordination among departments such as education, police, labour, health and others which are empowered to prevent child and adolescent labour, for the continued prevalence of the problem.</p>.<p>Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Thippeswamy K T said that unless grassroots-level officials and personnel from the Women and Child Development Department, who serve as the eyes and ears of the system, are strengthened, it will be difficult to prevent the exploitation of children and adolescents at workplaces.</p>.<p>Sources in the Labour Department told <em>DH</em> that a shortage of workforce and the lack of vehicles for labour inspectors at the district level were hindering action against violators.</p>.Juvenile justice, child labour and welfare among top NCPCR complaint list in 2024: Government report.<p>Experts also pointed to the poor conviction rate as a reason for the continued prevalence of child and adolescent labour.</p>.<p>"According to my experience, only those who cannot afford a lawyer get convicted for child labour violations. Lack of evidence, poor documentation of case histories and other procedural lapses often result in cases being dismissed by courts," Sharma said.</p>.<p>A senior official at Labour Department informed <em>DH</em> the department has been coordinating with various agencies to prevent children and adolescents from working in hazardous environments.</p>.<p>The source attributed the low conviction rate to lengthy court proceedings.</p>.<p>The Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act clearly states that adolescents can work only in non-hazardous environments and without affecting their education. However, school dropout boys and girls are often forced to undertake physically demanding work in the farms of ‘relatives’ (landlords), Vasudeva Sharma, Executive Director of Child Rights Trust said.</p>