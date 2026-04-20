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Over 27% of construction workers suffer from liver ailments iin Karnataka: Report

Doctors fear that the higher numbers could be due to the large-scale prevalence of alcohol consumption, along with unhygienic methods of tattooing and vaccination.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 22:40 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 22:40 IST
Karnataka NewshealthKarnatakaliver diseasesliverConstruction Workers

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