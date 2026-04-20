<p>Hubballi Nearly 27.7 per cent of the 24 lakh construction labourers screened by the Labour department in the last two years have liver-related ailments, and another 27.1 per cent are suffering from hypertension. Over 3.34 lakh (13.7 per cent) are diabetic.</p>.<p>While doctors say that hypertension and diabetes among construction labourers are almost on a par with the general population, they are concerned about the higher number of labourers suffering from liver ailments. Doctors fear that the higher numbers could be due to the large-scale prevalence of alcohol consumption, along with unhygienic methods of tattooing and vaccination.</p>.<p>According to a document from the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Karnataka has over 32 lakh registered construction workers, including plumbers, electricians, painters, masons, helpers, and others . Out of this, the Board has conducted health checks for 24 lakh beneficiaries over the last two years. Under the Preventive Health Care scheme, these labourers were tested for 23 different medical parameters. The findings show that 6.76 lakh workers above the age of 40 are suffering from liver diseases, 6.71 lakh from hypertension, 3.34 lakh from diabetes, and 2.26 lakh from anemia, among other conditions.</p>.Worker welfare faces safety gaps: 'Preventing fund pilferage', says Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad.<p>Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute, Hubballi Director Eshwar Hasbi said that the prevalence of liver ailments among construction labourers is comparatively higher than that in the general population. “Alcohol consumption could be one of the reasons. Secondly, many labourers get tattoos from unhygienic sources, resulting in Hepatitis A and B, which in the long run could impact the liver,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>No data analysis</strong></p>.<p>A senior doctor from the Bengaluru Institute of Medical Sciences said that unless the reasons behind these ailments are analysed, it would be difficult to pinpoint the exact causes. The department should further study the root causes of health issues among the working class, he added.</p>.<p>At present, the Board is not analysing the data it has collected.</p>.<p>“The screening of labourers has helped the Board in two major ways: we were able to identify people who needed medical assistance and provide them not only with treatment but also prevent further complications. Secondly, we were able to identify unregistered labourers and enrol them for welfare,” said a senior officer.</p>.<p>Data shows that nearly 7.34 lakh beneficiaries underwent treatment for various ailments after the screening.</p>.<p>The scheme is not limited to labourers from Karnataka but also includes migrant workers from other states.</p>.<p>The officer said that currently, medical technicians visit construction sites, collect blood samples, and conduct other tests. Medical reports are sent to workers via WhatsApp, and hard copies are also provided. “If any labourer requires additional help, our mobile health unit provides further assistance, or beneficiaries are referred to larger hospitals for treatment,” he said.</p>.<p>The biggest challenge for the Board in providing long-term solutions is migration.</p>.<p>Labour Minister Santosh Lad said, “Irrespective of whether they are members of the Board or not, we want to provide treatment to them. However, due to constant travel and shifting workplaces, we are unable to follow up with them.”</p>.<p>He added that a universal card will soon be introduced to help labourers access treatment anywhere.</p>