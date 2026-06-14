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Homeindiakarnataka

Over 2,700 free student bus passes issued to boys in just 2 days in Karnataka

The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) recorded the highest uptake.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 21:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakabus passes

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