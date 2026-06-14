Over 2,700 free student bus passes issued to boys in just 2 days in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: More than 2,700 free student bus passes have been issued across the state’s four state-run transport corporations within two days of the government expanding the scheme to include male students.</p>.<p>According to data shared by the transport department, the four corporations have cumulatively issued 2,764 free bus passes to male students since June 12, when the government issued new guidelines for distribution of free bus passes. The number of passes issued surged from 821 on June 12 to 1,943 on June 13.</p>.Karnataka govt issues order implementing free bus pass scheme for students.<p>The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) recorded the highest uptake, issuing 995 passes to male students over the two days. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) followed with 860 passes, while Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) distributed 641 passes. In Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which began issuing passes under the revised norms on June 13, has given away 268 passes. </p>.<p>The number of applications is expected to increase further in the coming weeks as colleges and schools reopen and students complete admissions for the new academic year, shared a transport official. </p>.<p>Earlier this week, Karnataka widened eligibility for free student bus passes to include students from the state pursuing education in neighbouring states and union territory.</p>.<p>Under the revised guidelines, the benefit now extends to students studying in recognised institutions located in border areas of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Goa, as well as Union Territory of Puducherry. </p>.<p>Additionally, Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh had announced on Tuesday that students who had already purchased bus passes would receive a full refund. However, refund modalities were yet to be finalised, the official told <em>DH</em>. </p>