Over 30 passengers injured as Dharmasthala-bound KKRTC bus overturns

<p>Kalaburagi: More than 30 passengers were injured when the KKRTC bus they were travelling in overturned near Kellur village in Jewargi taluk on Tuesday. </p><p>Three passengers from Sindhanur were seriously injured in the mishap. </p>.Davangere: One killed, 30 injured as KRSTC bus overturns.<p>The bus was travelling from Kalaburagi to Dharmasthala and started its journey around noon. Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control while drinking water as the bus was moving. More than 50 passengers were travelling in the bus belonging to the Kalaburagi Bus Depot.</p><p>The injured were immediately taken to the Jewargi Government Hospital. A case has been registered at the Jewargi police station regarding the incident.</p>