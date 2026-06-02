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Over 30 passengers injured as Dharmasthala-bound KKRTC bus overturns

Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control while drinking water as the bus was moving.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:53 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 15:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKalaburagiBus accidentDharmasthala

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