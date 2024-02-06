Over 41,000 farmers enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana in Karnataka

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday said in Parliament that 23.38 lakh farmers have been enrolled under the farmers' pension scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PMKMY) so far.

Launched in September 2019, the PMKMY is meant for old age protection and social security of Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs).

It's a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for the entry age group of 18 to 40 years with a provision of Rs 3000 monthly pension on attaining the age of 60 years.