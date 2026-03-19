<p>Bengaluru: The National <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-adalat">Lok Adalat</a> held across the state on March 14 disposed of a record 55,85,136 cases, including pending and pre-litigation matters.</p>.<p>Of these, 2,61,160 were pending cases and 53,23,976 pre-litigation cases.</p>.<p>In a press briefing, Justice Anu Sivaraman, Executive Chairperson of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), said Rs 3,248 crore was settled, mainly under the Negotiable Instruments Act and land acquisition cases.</p>.Property tax dues pile up to Rs 530 crore across 1,013 Bengaluru sites.<p>The Lok Adalat settled 3,351 partition suits involving Rs 30 crore, 4,496 motor vehicle cases worth Rs 290 crore, 14,372 cheque bounce cases worth Rs 1,029 crore, and 409 land acquisition cases worth Rs 120 crore.</p>.<p>The KSLSA will soon hold a separate Lok Adalat for land acquisition matters.</p>.<p>Other cases included settlement of 3,330 cases involving senior citizens and reunion of 328 couples in matters before family courts.</p>