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Over 55 lakh cases disposed at National Lok Adalat in Karnataka

The KSLSA will soon hold a separate Lok Adalat for land acquisition matters.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 23:15 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 23:15 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLok Adalat

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