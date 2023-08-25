Over one lakh women to partiticipate in Mysuru launch of Gruha Lakshmi

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday that women from 10,400 places in the state would virtually participate in the launch of 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme here on August 30.
Over one lakh women will participate in the event physically, the minister said.
He told reporters here, "One programme will be hosted in each of the 6,400 gram panchayats (GPs), wards of corporations in cities like Bengaluru and for every three wards in towns and smaller cities. The programme at Maharaja college grounds in Mysuru will be aired live on LED screens in all these places and on TV channels. Women heading households and GP members from these places will join live for interactions and express their feelings about the scheme".
Shivakumar said, "AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the scheme at 12 noon in Mysuru in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. CM Siddaramaiah will preside over the function. The MLAs of all parties are welcome to participate," he said.