Over Rs 85 crore worth of cash, liquor seized in Karnataka since March 16

Bengaluru: The Election Commission on Wednesday said that Rs 26.68 crore in cash, alcohol worth over Rs 33 crore was seized while 1,205 cases with regard to seizures have been registered since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 16 in Karnataka.

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for its 28 constituencies.

Total seizures worth Rs 85.43 crore have been made till date, they said.