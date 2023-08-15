Pakistan will become part of India, its citizens want Modi to lead them: BJP's Eshwarappa

Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday accused the Congress party of splitting the country into two for political power but also announced that Pakistan will become part of India in the coming days.

Speaking to media persons after taking part in a torch protest organised by the BJP at Ashoka circle to condemn the partition of India on Monday evening, Eshwarappa said, " The people of Pakistan are going through a bad phase of their lives. They want Narendra Modi to become head of Pakistan. So, it will become part of India."