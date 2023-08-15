Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Pakistan will become part of India, its citizens want Modi to lead them: BJP's Eshwarappa

Eshwarappa also alleged that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are the reasons for the presence of hatred in the country.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 19:20 IST

Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday accused the Congress party of splitting the country into two for political power but also announced that Pakistan will become part of India in the coming days. 

Speaking to media persons after taking part in a torch protest organised by the BJP at Ashoka circle to condemn the partition of India on Monday evening, Eshwarappa said, " The people of Pakistan are going through a bad phase of their lives. They want Narendra Modi to become head of Pakistan. So, it will become part of India."

He also alleged that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are the reasons for the presence of hatred in the country. "They divided the country. So, they must apologise to people. Congress party is the reason for the presence of terror activities in India." 

(Published 14 August 2023, 19:20 IST)
