'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan row: BJP demands Rajya Sabha-elect Nasir Hussain be booked as accused

Belagavi: BJP State President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday demanded that Rajya Sabha Member elect Nasir Hussain be booked as accused number four in the case pertaining to raising of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Vidhan Soudha premises in Bengaluru.

"Elected representatives take oath that they will uphold the Constitution. We shall write to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar not to administer oath to Hussain until the investigation is complete."

He stressed that if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders were honest, they would not allow Hussain to take oath.

Vijayendra told reporters at the airport here on Tuesday that three accused have already being arrested in the case, hence Hussain should be made as the fourth accused.