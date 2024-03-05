'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan row: BJP demands Rajya Sabha-elect Nasir Hussain be booked as accused

Belagavi: BJP State President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday demanded that Rajya Sabha Member elect Nasir Hussain be booked as accused number four in the case pertaining to raising of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Vidhan Soudha premises in Bengaluru.
"Elected representatives take oath that they will uphold the Constitution. We shall write to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar not to administer oath to Hussain until the investigation is complete."
He stressed that if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders were honest, they would not allow Hussain to take oath.
Vijayendra told reporters at the airport here on Tuesday that three accused have already being arrested in the case, hence Hussain should be made as the fourth accused.
"Those who conspired anti-national activities should also be known. We want the government to disclose the FSL report and we need reply as to what has been preventing from disclosing the report."
It appears that the name of Hussain has been dropped from the list of accused, but he should be made as an accused and conspiracy needs to be known, he added.
Vijayendra said, some questions like why the FSL report was not being disclosed and about the pressure on police to not act against sloganeers were yet to be answered.
Government was not serious about the case, if it was then the accused would have been arrested immediately, he said adding that anybody raising pro-Pakistan slogans irrespective of their caste and religion were anti-nationals.
(Published 05 March 2024, 07:06 IST)