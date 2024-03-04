'Pakistan Zindabad' sloganeers arrested due to BJP protest: BY Vijayendra

Belagavi: BJP State President B Y Vijayendra said that state government arrested three persons accused of raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans in the premises of Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru after seven days due to continuous protest by BJP.

Vijayendra told reporters at the airport here on Monday that government appears to have learnt lesson and have arrested three accused.

Mere arrest of accused wasn’t sufficient. Their background and how they came to the Vidhan Soudha needs to be known.