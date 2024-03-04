'Pakistan Zindabad' sloganeers arrested due to BJP protest: BY Vijayendra

Belagavi: BJP State President B Y Vijayendra said that state government arrested three persons accused of raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans in the premises of Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru after seven days due to continuous protest by BJP.
Vijayendra told reporters at the airport here on Monday that government appears to have learnt lesson and have arrested three accused.
Mere arrest of accused wasn’t sufficient. Their background and how they came to the Vidhan Soudha needs to be known.
He said, case needs to be investigated from all angles and mere arrest of accused and giving them royal treatment in prison should not happen. They should face stringent punishment. Congress leaders had come in support of Pakistan Zindabad sloganeers and its their appeasement policy of minorities. Congress has been supporting terrorists and anti-nationals.
BJP National President JP Nadda will participate in booth level workers meeting in Chikkodi and intellectuals meeting Belagavi. We want to win all Lok Sabha seats in the state. Meeting would be held in New Delhi in coming days to shortlist the candidates, he informed.
Vijayendra proceeded towards KLES Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital to inquire health of former union minister and Viajaypur MP Ramesh Jigajinagi admitted for treatment.
