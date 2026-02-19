Menu
Panch Nishthas Gandhian Socialism, positive secularism, guiding principles for BJP: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Shekhawat said, Our panch nishthas -- Nationalism and National Integration, Democracy, positive secularism, establishing Gandhian Socialism and positive secularism -- are not just words but guiding principles."
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 15:41 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 15:41 IST
