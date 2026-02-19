<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday that the 'panch nishthas' (five principles) of the BJP, including Gandhian Socialism and positive secularism, were not mere words but "guiding principles." </p><p>Speaking during the special state executive meeting of the Saffron party in Bengaluru, Shekhawat said: Our panch nishthas -- Nationalism and National Integration, Democracy, positive secularism, establishing Gandhian Socialism and positive secularism -- are not just words but guiding principles."</p> .Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat meets Greek counterpart, discusses ways to boost ties.<p>Slamming the ruling Congress in Karnataka, he said: “The state is witnessing incompetent administration. From the beginning, there was infighting for the chief minister’s post. It has continued now and is an insult to people’s mandate.” </p><p>“This is not just an organisational meeting. This is for self-introspection... It’s to strengthen the BJP's ideology. The difference between BJP and other parties is that the BJP is based on an ideology and is progressive on a specific path to make the country powerful,” he added.</p> .<p>He exuded confidence that the BJP would come to power in Karnataka in 2028 with a “tremendous majority.”</p><p>“Crores of poor have got houses. More than 55 crore people have got bank accounts. Crores of farmers have got money from the Kisan Samman Nidhi. There has been a transformation in the lives of the poor in the country and 42 crore people have come out of poverty line and are living as middle-class people.”</p>