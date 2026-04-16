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Panchamasali Gurupeetha trustee warns Vachanananda Swamiji to quit mutt by Apr 23

'Devotees who came to the mutt were not able to meet Swamiji. People are doubtful about his behaviour. He should have left the mutt and practiced yoga as he pleased.’
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 14:23 IST
Karnataka NewsHariharVachanananda Swami

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