<p>Davangere: Vachanananda Swamiji, who has been expelled from the Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Gurupeetha in Harihar, should respectfully leave the mutt by April 23. Otherwise, thousands of devotees will rush to the mutt and drag him out, said Gurupeetha trustee HS Nagaraj.</p><p>Addressing media persons, here on Thursday, he said 'The seer can't continue in the mutt beyond the trust's decision. The seer's efforts to incite devotees against the trust will also not bear fruit. If he does not voluntarily leave the mutt, he will have to face the consequences,’ he warned.</p><p>He said, '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vachanananda-swami">Vachanananda Swamiji</a> was brought to the mutt eight years ago with the aim of religiously and socially organising the community spread across the state. Devotees who came to the mutt were not able to meet Swamiji. People are doubtful about his behaviour. He should have left the mutt and practiced yoga as he pleased,’ he said.</p>.Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Association leader accuses Vachanananda Swamiji, asks him to leave mutt.<p>He also stated that former minister Murugesh Nirani had donated Rs 2 crore for the development of the Mutt two years ago. "Swamiji has used the fund for personal gains. Why is Vachanananda Swamiji obsessed with money when the trust is looking after the functioning of the Mutt? Such people who are involved in criminal activities should not continue in the Guru Peetha," he said in response to a question.</p><p>He also asked devotees not to visit the mutt till the conflict is over. Besides, parents must not send their wards to the hostels run by the mutt for time being.</p>