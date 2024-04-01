Panchamithra: A boon to avail Gram Panchayat services

Mysuru: 'Panchamithra' WhatsApp chat service launched by Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj of Karnataka (RDPR) on March 3, has been a boon to avail details and services of any Gram Panchayat (GP) and register complaints related to it. However, the response is yet to pick up due to lack of awareness.

To avail the service, one needs to send a WhatsApp message to 82775 06000. Once the message is sent, they would be asked to choose between Kannada and English languages for the service. Later, a list of districts would be given with numbers corresponding to each district. If one enters the number corresponding to a particular district, they will be asked to choose the taluk and gram panchayat and village in a similar way.

Once a gram panchayat is chosen, they would be asked if they need information about gram panchayat like staff, elected representatives and profile of GP; meetings and revenue of GP; Self Help Groups in that GP limits or if they want to file RTI application (4(1)A, 4(1)B) or know its status.