Karnataka panchayat staff transfers: Counselling from 2024-25

Bengaluru: RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday said his department’s employees, including panchayat development officers (PDO), will be transferred based on counselling from the 2024-25 financial year.
Counselling will be used for transfers for the first time in the RDPR department, according to a statement from the minister’s office.
On Saturday, Priyank chaired a meeting to review the proposed transfer system. Priyank had said that he would introduce counselling in order to make the transfer of PDOs and panchayat secretaries more transparent. Service rules are being framed for this, the statement added.
27 PDOs suspended
The chief executive officer of Raichur Zilla Panchayat has suspended 27 panchayat development officers in connection with over
Rs 150-crore scam in 33 gram panchayats of Devadurga taluk.
The action comes in the wake of a report by the state social audit committee.