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Homeindiakarnataka

Pandavapura taluk begins shift to organic farming; 10,000 farmers in Melkote hobli to take part in pilot

Karnataka government designated Pandavapura as an 'organic taluk' in the 2026-27 budget to promote sustainable agriculture.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:20 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaorganic farmingMelkotePandavapuraDarshan Puttannaiah

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