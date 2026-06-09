Pandavapura taluk begins shift to organic farming; 10,000 farmers in Melkote hobli to take part in pilot

<p>Mysuru: Soon, any crop grown in Pandavapura taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya-district">Mandya district </a>will be chemical-free as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>government designated it as an 'organic taluk' in the 2026-27 budget to promote sustainable agriculture, improve soil health and increase farmers' income through toxin-free food production.</p><p>On an experimental basis, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/melkote">Melkote </a>hobli in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pandavapura">Pandavapura </a>taluk has been identified for implementing the 'total organic farming' initiative. Around 10,000 farmers in about 70 villages in Melkote hobli are being convinced to take up organic farming and improve marketing opportunities. </p><p>Pandavapura MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-puttannaiah">Darshan Puttannaiah</a>, officials and farmers are making all efforts to make the taluk a model.</p><p>Joida in Uttara Kannada district was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-budget-new-tech-micro-irrigation-renewed-focus-on-agriculture-sector-3436822">declared as the first organic taluk of the State in 2025</a>. </p><p><strong>Health concerns</strong></p><p>Excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides has triggered health concerns as it leads to several ailments, including cancer. With Karnataka seeing high incidence of cancer cases, declaring Pandavapura as the second organic taluk has come as a ray of hope. </p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Darshan Puttannaiah said, "Melkote hobli is a dryland where ragi, vegetables and flowers are grown. Ragi cultivation can be easily converted into organic farming as generally less fertilizer is used. We have convinced farmers to convert half of their land into organic farms. As the farmers want price assurance, we are trying to play a bridge between bulk buyers and farmers by entering into an agreement."</p><p>He said, "A meeting was held with fertilizer retailers who have been roped in to educate farmers. They have extended total support. We have trained Krishi Sakhis and a community circle within villages whom the farmers trust. A bio-resource centre will be started at the gram panchayat level, where we can prepare and process <em>jeevamrutha</em> and other organic manure. It will take at least a year to see the results," he said.</p> <p><strong>Certification</strong></p><p>Basappa Redappa Ronnade, who was the tahsildar of Pandavapura until recently, had told <em>DH</em> that the authorities plan to certify all local produce as organic within three years. “We have taken this initiative seriously, with plans to certify all local produce like ragi, paddy, and sugarcane as organic, within three years. Officials of the Horticulture and Agriculture departments have been directed to submit an action plan for this." </p><p>Chemical fertilizers have a negative impact on the soil. Continuous use of pesticides on plants is harmful for human health. The attitude of farmers to switch to organic cultivation will take time to change as they get good yield with chemical fertilizers. Discussions are being held on how many hectares can be converted into organic farms and on the type of crops to be grown, he said.</p><p><strong>Groundwork</strong></p><p>Manjunath, taluk Raitha Sangha president, said that once Pandavapura becomes a fully organic taluk, it will be a model for others. </p><p>“Farmers are being convinced about taking up organic cultivation at all events and meetings. If they have five acres of land, they have been advised to take up organic farming on half an acre. The MLA has assured that many companies have shown interest in purchasing certified produce from such farmers,” he said.</p><p>“The yield will definitely be less. But if the system is adopted for four to five years, it will be a boon for farmers. Many farmers are ready to accept the change and challenge. Some farmers are already selling organic jaggery, which is in great demand,” Manjunath said.</p>