<p>Bengaluru: The report of the House committee on backward classes and minority welfare, on the status of government-run residential schools and hostels for students of OBCs, SCs, STs and minority communities, tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, called for enhancing enrolment of students, better funding and adequate staff recruitment to these schools and hostels.</p>.<p>The panel headed by Tanveer Sait, recommended appointment of wardens and nodal officers at taluk and district level, for better monitoring and to safeguard students from addictions.</p>.<p>It has called for creating facilities for parents' visits. It has suggested the use of CSR funds and education cess to build better infrastruture and for educational progress of students.</p>.<p>According to the report, there are 2,00,213 students enrolled across 874 residential schools run by the BC welfare department, against a sanctioned strength of 2,17,970.</p>.<p>The committee has flagged a shortage of Rs 736 crore against the released funds of Rs 1,625 crore.</p>.<p>It has sought budget grants of Rs 5,323 crore for the overall management and upgrading of these schools for 2026-27.</p>.<p>Also, there are 5,144 posts (including 3,805 teaching posts) that are vacant against 19,860 sanctioned posts. Only 669 out of 874 schools have their own buildings.</p>.<p>Of the 2,15,120 sanctioned strength across classes (class 6 to II PUs), there were only 20,1896 student enrolments.</p>.<p>Also, out of 2,659 hostels, only 1,644 have own buildings. Of the 14,340 sanctioned posts, there are 8,343 posts lying vacant, which include 864 male supervisor and 403 female supervisor posts.</p>.<p>The student enrolments across 891 schools run by the minorities welfare department is 52,162 against a sanctioned strength of 67,019, which includes Muslims (32,871), Christians (658), Jains (1,320), Buddists (12), Parsi or Sikh (4) and others (17,297).</p>.<p>Of the 11,610 sanctioned posts, 9,400 posts, including 4,163 teaching posts, are vacant. The department has spent Rs 1,027 crore in 2022-23, Rs 1,621 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 2,597 crore in 2024-25.</p>.<p>Despite the shortcomings, these schools have recorded good results in the board exams.</p>.<p>Out of 34,984 students who appeared for SSLC exams in 2024-25, as many as 31,849 students (91.04%) passed the exam, with 17.9% getting distinction and 26% of the students first class.</p>.<p>The same year, of the 5,073 students who appeared for II PU (science) exams, 4,649 students (91.4%) passed, which included 1,156 (24.5%) passing with distinction.</p>