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Panel for better facilities to up enrolment at govt schools, hostels

The panel headed by Tanveer Sait, recommended appointment of wardens and nodal officers at taluk and district level, for better monitoring and to safeguard students from addictions.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 21:36 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 21:36 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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