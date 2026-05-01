<p>Bengaluru: Cooling centres, shaded shelters, public hydration points and mandatory work breaks for outdoor workers during peak afternoon hours are among key people-centric measures proposed by the State Planning Commission to combat rising temperatures and recurring heatwaves in Karnataka.</p>.<p>The ‘Karnataka Heatwave Resilience and Integrated Heat Action Management Framework - 2026’, submitted by member S Mohanadass Hegde, focuses on protecting vulnerable groups, including construction workers, street vendors, traffic police, children, senior citizens and agricultural labourers.</p>.<p><strong>Awarness campaign</strong></p>.<p>The proposal calls for dedicated “cool rooms” in government hospitals for heatstroke treatment, along with ORS distribution at schools, bus stands, labour camps and public institutions.</p>.Karnataka: Non-qualified guest faculties will be academic coordinators.<p>It also recommends emergency deployment of ambulances and trained ASHA and medical personnel during heat alerts, backed by statewide awareness campaigns on hydration and heatstroke prevention.</p>.<p>The framework proposes a coordinated system under Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority with early warning alerts, district-level heat action plans and heat officers, and close coordination among key departments and civic agencies to ensure quick response during <br>heatwaves.</p>.<p>It also outlines urban cooling steps for Bengaluru and other cities, including urban tree canopy expansion, cool roof initiatives, reflective road technologies, smart cooling bus shelters, shaded pedestrian infrastructure, and water body rejuvenation to reduce urban heat island effects. </p>