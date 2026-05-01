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Panel moots cooling centres, work breaks to combat heatwaves in Karnataka

The proposal calls for dedicated “cool rooms” in government hospitals for heatstroke treatment, along with ORS distribution at schools, bus stands, labour camps and public institutions.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:52 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:52 IST
Karnataka Newsheatwaves

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