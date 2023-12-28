Panel mulls penalty, double tax on illegal buildings, layouts in Karnataka

​As per the committee, there are about 54.91 lakh properties in the limits of the ULBs of which 20.55 lakh are authorised and pay tax. However, 34.35 lakh properties do not pay any tax even though they avail utilities from the ULBs, like water, road, electricity, street lighting and waste collection services.

Jail for violators

Khandre said an amendment to the law is necessary to check the continued mushrooming of illegal layouts and buildings. "The law needs to be amended to award jail term and penalty to anyone forming layouts without obtaining the necessary sanctions from the ULBs concerned. Otherwise, the illegal layouts continue to mushroom throughout the state," he said.

The chairman also noted the need to simplify the procedure for those who seek to follow the rule. "Anyone who abides by the bylaws while forming a layout or building a house should be able to avail the necessary clearances in a time-bound manner. For this a contact-less approval system is necessary," he said.

Khandre said the Kaveri portal needs to be tweaked to block the use of duplicate khatas to register properties. "From now on, action should also be taken against those who obtain a plan sanction but construct buildings against the approved plan. Action should be taken against such owners during the stage of construction," he added.

He said officials must take stringent actions against those violating the Water Act, Air Act and Environment Act while building new apartments, group housing projects and commercial buildings.

The chairman told the officials to consider all the points raised during the meetings of the committee, and to come up with a proposal for new rules.