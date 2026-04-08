Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Panel nod for revised Karnataka's Saundatti power project; 64k trees face axe

The enhancement of the installed capacity of the project has been approved along with the construction of a lower reservoir.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 21:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 21:58 IST
Karnataka Newstrees

Follow us on :

Follow Us