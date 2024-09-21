Panic grips as two Dasara elephants clash, break free from Mysuru palace ground

Mahout of Dhananjaya eventually succeeded in pacifying him, and moved him back to the camp. Later Kanjan also cooled down and was brought back to camp by his Mahout and forest officials. The incident has not caused any harm to anybody or damage to any property.

It is for the first time such an incident has happened in Dasara Elephant camp in the past two decades at leat. Dasara Elephants are known for their composure and they don't lose their cool and walk calmly with all majesty even amid hundreds of people during practice sessions and amid lakhs of people during Dasara Jamboo Savari Procession on Raja marga or Dasara procession route.