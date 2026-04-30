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Paperless registration process launched on experimental basis in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

In the current registration process, it was difficult to detect the authenticity of property documents.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:05 IST
Karnataka NewsChamarajanagarregistration

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