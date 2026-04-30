Paperless registration process launched on experimental basis in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

<p>Chamarajanagar: M P Mullai Muhilan, Inspector General Of Registration and Commissioner Of Stamps, launched a paperless registration process of the properties, at the office of the Deputy Registrar, in Chamarajanagar, on Thursday.</p><p>The Commissioner informed that a paperless registration system has been implemented in Chamarajanagar district on an experimental basis, for the first time in Karnataka. It will be expanded across the state after studying the pros and cons, he said.</p>.Mysuru BJP leaders demand action against ‘gold purchase’ firms over alleged fraud and exploitation.<p>The Kaveri 2.0 software, which has been used in the Registration and Stamps Department since 2023, has been updated in line with the paperless registration system. This stops the creation and registration of fake documents. There will be more transparency in the administration and irregularities can be prevented.</p><p>In the current registration process, it was difficult to detect the authenticity of property documents. There was a possibility of reselling the same property to many people. Mullai Muhilan said that there is no room for illegal activities in the new process.</p>.Supreme Court sets aside Karnataka HC order reducing compensation to be paid by NICE for land acquisition.<p>In future, the records of public assets will be totally digital. There will be no risk of records being destroyed or lost due to natural disasters. There will be no need to submit physical records to banks or other institutions for loans or transactions. The institution concerned will be allowed to obtain records directly from the digital library.</p><p>The problems of the old system will be solved and the use of paper will also be significantly reduced. Records can be obtained quickly and easily online. Every step will be transparent as digital tracking will be done, he said.</p>