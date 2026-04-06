<p>Mysuru: Throwing his weight behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, amidst the ongoing speculation regarding a leadership change, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday asserted that the CM would complete the full five-year term until 2028.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, in Mysuru city, Parameshwara noted that the Congress high command officially declared Siddaramaiah as the CM in 2023. “There is no need for a separate clarification from the high command every time. In 2013, they hadn't explicitly announced a five-year term, yet he completed it. This time, his tenure is until 2028, and he must complete it,” he said.</p>.'Enough is enough': Karnataka HM G Parameshwara slams public talk of leadership change.<p><strong>'No leadership crisis'</strong></p><p>Downplaying the rumours of a rift or a 'power-sharing' formula, the Home Minister stated that the high command has not created any confusion. “Has the high command ever spoken about a change or a specific timeframe? Any comments made by others are merely personal opinions. D K Shivakumar is our leader, the KPCC president, and the Deputy CM; he has no issues. As the CM himself said in the Assembly that all our MLAs are capable of becoming the CM. So, the question of individual eligibility doesn't arise,” he added.</p><p><strong>'Bypoll not scorecard'</strong></p><p>In reply to a question on the upcoming bye-election results, Parameshwara said that the outcome would not serve as a "political compass" for Karnataka nor a ‘scorecard’ for the government’s performance.</p><p>“The results will not trigger any change in the government. We are confident of winning both seats. Beyond the guarantee schemes, people will vote for the administrative efficiency of the government. While the BJP continues to make baseless allegations, the public is with us,” he claimed.</p><p><strong>Illegal gas sales</strong></p><p>Responding to concerns regarding the black-marketing of LPG cylinders, the Home Minister explained the legal limitations of the police department.</p><p>“The police can neither register suo motu cases nor conduct independent raids in this matter. It falls under the jurisdiction of the Food and Civil Supplies department. Once the Food department provides specific information and brings it to our notice, we will take action and conduct raids. Without their coordination, a suo motu case is not legally feasible," Parameshwara clarified.</p>