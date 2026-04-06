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Parameshwara bats for Siddaramaiah’s full term as CM

Bypoll results no 'political compass’: Home Minister
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahG Parameshwara

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