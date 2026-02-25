<p>After more than 30 Congress MLAs elected to the Assembly for the first time wrote to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi asking to be considered for Cabinet berths during the next reshuffle exercise, they received support from senior party leaders including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara.</p>.<p>Shivakumar sought to point out that he had earned a Cabinet berth as a first-time MLA. “I read about it in the newspapers. I have not received the letter. Everyone aspires to become a minister. Did Narendra Modi not become the CM without ever having been an MLA? There is nothing wrong in asking for the post. How long can we stay in the same place,” asked the Deputy CM.</p>.1,600 vacancies in fire department to be filled: Home minister G Parameshwara.<p>The induction of young faces into the Cabinet would usher in fresh ideas, opined Shivakumar. “Newcomers must enter the Cabinet. I am among those who support their induction. We must groom newcomers. The party will take a decision on this issue,” he added.</p>.<p>Parameshwara said that the newcomers were merely asking for experience.</p>.<p>“There is nothing wrong in including them. Their demand is not wrong. The matter will be decided by the high command and the CM,” said the Home Minister.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - ‘Mahadevappa also part of high command’\nQueried about Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa’s statements on a Dalit occupying the CM’s post Shivakumar said “He is also a part of the high command. So if the CM is being changed in the state he must have that information which is why he has raised the issue of a Dalit CM.”\nAdmitting that he had seen Mahadevappa’s statement Shivakumar added “But there has been no discussion about it. He may have information about the change of CM but I don’t.”\nAsked if the high command had summoned the CM and him Shivakumar said that he had received no call. “I have to go to New Delhi for some work connected with our department. A sum of Rs 1 lakh crore is being provided for the Urban Development Department project but they say it will only be given to the big cities. I will discuss with the Urban Development Minister on preparing a proposal for the development of two and three tier cities” he added.\nOn staying silent about minister’s statements despite being the KPCC president Shivakumar said “It is the CM who must control the ministers and MLAs. As the party president I am keeping New Delhi informed.”</p>