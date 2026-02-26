<p>The power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar has once again popped the question of a dalit chief minister.</p>.<p>Home Minister G Parameshwara, on Wednesday, asserted that he was capable enough to be the chief minister.</p>.'Just because you speak it': BJP attacks Karnataka govt over printing invitation in Urdu; Congress refutes charge.<p>Parameshwara, who was the KPCC chief between 2010 and 2018, said, “How many times should I prove my capability? I have worked as KPCC chief for eight years and brought the party to power twice. Did all this happen without my effort or calibre? I have served as deputy chief minister. So, no one should doubt my capability. I have proved beyond doubt that I am capable. It is only the circumstances and the party’s decision that need to favour me,” said the Koratagere MLA.</p>.<p>The demand for a “dalit CM” is once again gaining traction after the dalit ministers held a secret meeting recently. The ministers have been countering Shivakumar staking claim to the CM’s post, citing hard work.</p>.<p>Congress MLA K N Rajanna poked Shivakumar, saying the Congress owed Parameshwara his “old dues” as he had served the party for eight years as the state president.</p>.<p>“Shivakumar, who completes six years as party president (on March 30), is yet to break Parameshwara’s record,” Rajanna had taunted.</p>.<p>Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa too made a cryptic comment that a dalit would occupy the CM’s chair in the state, much to the chagrin of Shivakumar.</p>.<p>“Mahadaveppa is also part of the high command and that is how he is in the know of things,” Shivakumar had retorted.</p>.<p>Excise Minister R B Timmapur said, “No one can claim to be the next CM. It is futile. There is a clear process. One should get elected as CLP leader and then the party high command should endorse that decision. Even the caste debate is meaningless. There have been dalit CMs in the Congress, like Sushil Kumar Shinde (Maharashtra)”. </p>