<p>Davanagere: Reacting to Home Minister G Parameshwara's opposition to internal reservation formula 6:6:5, former Union Minister and BJP leader A Narayanaswamy stated that the minister's remark against internal reservation is a betrayal and injustice to the Madiga community.</p><p>Addressing media persons, here on Sunday, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not opposed Parameshwara's statement. "By doing so, he is indirectly supporting those who are opposing internal reservation," he alleged.</p><p>He also charged that G Parameshwara is misleading the community by saying that he will not allow internal reservation to be implemented in the state.</p>.BJP will win both Davangere, Bagalkot seats in Karnataka, claims Murugesh Nirani.<p>In accordance with the Supreme Court's verdict, internal reservation has been implemented in different states. The Congress, which had promised internal reservation in its manifesto, is now not showing its commitment to implementing internal reservation, he complained.</p><p>He also alleged that there is a zero development in the state due to the tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for the top post. The transfer racket is also on a large scale," he said.</p><p>On the bypolls, he said the party has shown its commitment by giving ticket to a common worker Srinivas Dasakariappa. The Congress government is misusing the funds earmarked for the Scheduled Castes for guarantee schemes, he said.</p>