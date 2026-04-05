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Parameshwara's opposition to internal reservation betrayal of Madiga community: Narayanaswamy

He also charged that G Parameshwara is misleading the community by saying that he will not allow internal reservation to be implemented in the state.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 12:15 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 12:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka Politics

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