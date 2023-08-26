Parameters likely to play spoilsport for Dharwad district to get 'drought-hit' tag

Though Agriculture Department officials claim that 82 per cent of progress has been achieved in the target for sowing on 2.56 lakh hectares of land in the district, many farmers say the condition of plants is not good, while a few farmers even used tanker water to save them. Even with such a situation, a concern is being raised about the possibility for some taluks not getting the drought-hit tag.

District administration clamping prohibitory orders on Malaprabha Right Bank Canal, where water is being now flown for 15 days strictly for drinking water purpose in some villages of Navalgund, Kundgol and Hubballi Rural taluks, show how grave the situation is. Section 144 of the CrPC is invoked to prevent using this water for irrigation and other purposes instead of drinking purpose by filling tanks.

Parameters issue

Recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to the Union Government, seeking revision of parameters to declare drought as per Manual of Drought Management, suggesting to consider -20 per cent to -50 per cent deviation in rainfall as mandatory trigger for drought declaration instead of -60 per cent, and to redefine duration of dry spells.

Officials say many places in the state would not get drought status if the existing parameters are not revised.

"Though the cumulative rainfall data for the season now is normal due to heavy rains in July, ground reality is different. Majority of farmers went for sowing July second week onwards, and those crops would not survive. Considering rainfall during the optimum sowing time, instead of monthly or seasonal rainfall, gives a real picture," says Dharwad-based University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Agromet Department head R H Patil.

Forecast for the remaining days of August is not encouraging, while the rainfall in September is also likely to be below-normal, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde stated that the final guidelines about the criteria to decide drought situation are yet to come, and the government would decide whether it would be of taluk-level or district-level. Rainfall in the district has seen large deficit in August, he added.