Parents endure agonising wait for son’s body from Ireland

Although a week has passed since Kushtagi youngster Sridhar Nadagouda breathed his last in Ireland, his parents’ wait for their son’s mortal remains continues.
Sridhar’s parents Revanna Nadagouda and Saroja learnt about his death from representatives of the company he worked for in Ireland.
On July 31, Sridhar suffered a fatal heart attack after he returned home from work. He had left for Ireland in June.
Meanwhile, his elder brother Srikanth Nadagouda, who is working in Germany, is doing all he can to get Sridhar’s body back home to Kushtagi.
Revanna said that Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul has taken the lead in submitting all the relevant documents to the Centre, while former MP Sadananda Gowda had approached External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking help to clear the decks for transport of the body to India. Revanna said Sridhar’s body is expected to reach Bengaluru by Friday.
Published 07 August 2024, 22:23 IST