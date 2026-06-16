Park board vanishes, retaining walls come up in Bengaluru's HRBR Layout

<p>Bengaluru: A cement board identifying a site in HRBR Layout as a park has gone missing, with retaining walls coming up on all sides, raising suspicion of encroachment.</p>.<p>The open patch of land adjoins Outer Ring Road (ORR) and belongs to the erstwhile <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike</a> (BBMP).</p>.<p>The site, located next to a Bangalore One centre, has for years been shown as a park in official records.</p>.Bengaluru South Corporation eyes vacant plots for parking facilities.<p>Eyewitnesses say the cement board has not just been razed, but removed from the spot.</p>.<p><em>DH</em> has a photograph of the board taken a week ago.</p>.<p>In response to a query, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bda">BDA officials</a> denied encroachment.</p>.<p>An assistant executive engineer said the site "is reserved for the park and the Bangalore One office is located at this place". The official added that recent rains had caused a tree to fall on the Bangalore One building, leading to the collapse of a small portion of the structure and damage to the signboard.</p>.<p>"There is no encroachment of the site but need to clean the site area," the response said.</p>.<p>Locals suspect more than a clean-up.</p>.<p>A trader on the stretch said retaining wall construction is underway on land earmarked as a park, and that the work is being monitored by people who arrived in a BMW car.</p>.<p>Engineers of the Bengaluru East City Corporation did not respond to calls.</p><p>Going by the name on the cement board, the park belongs to the BBMP, now split into five corporations. The site has also turned into an informal dumping yard, with piles of mixed waste and debris strewn across the property.</p>