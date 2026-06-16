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Homeindiakarnataka

Park board vanishes, retaining walls come up in Bengaluru's HRBR Layout

Eyewitnesses say the cement board has not just been razed, but removed from the spot.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 19:52 IST
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The site carried a park signboard for years but it disappeared last week. A retaining wall is now under construction at the property.

The site carried a park signboard for years but it disappeared last week. A retaining wall is now under construction at the property.

Credit: DH PHOTO/Naveen Menezes

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Published 16 June 2026, 19:52 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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