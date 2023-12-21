Parliament security breach: Karnataka ex-top cop's son detained

The Delhi police on Wednesday night took into their custody a software engineer, working from home, from his Vidyagiri residence here in connection with the Lok Sabha security breach.

SP Amarnath Reddy has confirmed to DH about the Delhi police taking into their custody Saikrishna, son of the retired DySP Vittal Jagali and a resident of 11th Cross at Vidyagiri.

D Manoranjan, the prime accused in the case who had jumped into the House from the gallery, had mentioned Saikrishna’s name in his diary.

Sources said Saikrishna and Manoranjan were classmates and roommates at an engineering college in Bengaluru.

Lalit Jha, believed to be the mastermind behind the breach, was sent to police custody on Friday. This came after the others involved in the breach were detained as well.

The authorities have also sent Mahesh Kumawat to a seven-day custody, after he accompanied Jha when the latter surrendered to authorities.

While the probe is under way, it has come to light that the accused were also part of six WhatsApp groups named after Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad. Police had already confirmed that those involved in the breach were part of a now-deleted Bhagat Singh page on Facebook.

The breach has resulted in ruckus in both Houses of the Parliament, which has resulted in the suspension of over 100 Opposition MPs, even as a political slugfest erupted over the matter.